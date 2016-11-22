Fukushima residents evacuate quickly after quake, tsunami warnings

Residents of Fukushima and nearby prefectures evacuated quickly after a powerful earthquake rattled the region Tuesday morning, drawing lessons from the 2011 quake-tsunami disaster that claimed many lives in the same part of northeastern Japan.

After the quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.4, struck off Fukushima Prefecture shortly before 6 a.m., about 30 residents of Iwaki evacuated to a local school, a designated evacuation shelter 700 meters from the shore, and gathered in classrooms on the third floor.

The Nishikihigashi elementary school urged its students through e-mails to place top priority on taking refuge, as emergency sirens wailed.