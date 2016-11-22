11:43 22 November 2016
Trump sticks to withdrawal from TPP on inauguration day
WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, Kyodo
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said in a video message released Monday that he would stick to his plan of announcing a withdrawal from a sweeping Pacific free trade pact upon being sworn in on Jan. 20.
"On trade I am going to issue a notification of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a potential disaster for our country," Trump said.
The United States, Japan and 10 other countries signed the TPP in February, but Trump campaigned during the Nov. 8 presidential election on a promise to withdraw the United States from the deal, which would cover some 40 percent of the global economy, saying the pact would hurt American jobs.
