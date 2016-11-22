Close

Kyodo News

November 22, 2016 11:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:43 22 November 2016

Trump sticks to withdrawal from TPP on inauguration day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said in a video message released Monday that he would stick to his plan of announcing a withdrawal from a sweeping Pacific free trade pact upon being sworn in on Jan. 20.

"On trade I am going to issue a notification of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a potential disaster for our country," Trump said.

The United States, Japan and 10 other countries signed the TPP in February, but Trump campaigned during the Nov. 8 presidential election on a promise to withdraw the United States from the deal, which would cover some 40 percent of the global economy, saying the pact would hurt American jobs.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea
  3. 16 Nov 2016Locals restore quake-damaged Boudhanath stupa without government aid
  4. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  5. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete