M7.4 quake causes fire, halts operation of Nissan plant, stores, bank

A powerful earthquake that hit northeastern Japan early Tuesday caused a fire at a research facility run by chemical maker Kureha Corp. and prompted businesses including Nissan Motor Co. to suspend operations.

Companies in the quake-hit region of Tohoku scrambled to gather information and assess damage to their facilities that could affect business operations. The region includes Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures which were devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a fire broke out at Kureha's research facility located in Iwaki, Fukushima, where experiments are conducted around the clock.