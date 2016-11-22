S. Korea, Japan endorse military intelligence sharing pact

The governments of South Korea and Japan on Tuesday separately endorsed a pact that allows the sharing of military intelligence in response to the growing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

A South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman said the pact, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, will be signed Wednesday in Seoul. The complete text of the agreement will also be disclosed.

According to South Korean government officials, Defense Minister Han Min Koo and Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine will ink the deal at the South Korean Defense Ministry.