M7.4 quake hits northeastern Japan, causing tsunami

A powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Tuesday, briefly disrupting nuclear fuel cooling functions at an idled power plant and generating tsunami of over 1 meter in the region, which was devastated by a huge quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster five years ago.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake, which struck at 5:59 a.m., is believed to be an aftershock of the magnitude-9.0 earthquake in March 2011, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It is the first quake with a magnitude of 7 or bigger to hit Japan since July 2014, with the agency warning that there may be similar-scale quakes for around a week.

A tsunami measuring 140 centimeters was observed at Sendai port in Miyagi Prefecture and a wave of about 1 meter reached the coast near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was crippled by the 2011 quake-tsunami disaster.

Some 10,000 people fled to evacuation centers in coastal areas before all tsunami warnings and advisories were lifted by 1 p.m., according to Kyodo News tallies.

"The sound of sirens brought back memories of the huge earthquake (in 2011)," said Tomomi Nagakubo, 48, who drove in her car to an evacuation center in Ibaraki Prefecture with her 13-year-old son.

A cooling facility for nuclear spent-fuel at the Fukushima Daini power plant's No. 3 reactor building temporarily stopped working, according to its operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

"I have been informed that it will not immediately lead to a radiation leak or an increase in the temperature of the fuel," the government's top spokesman Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference in Tokyo.

Equipment to measure dust for radioactive materials within the premises of the Fukushima Daini complex also stopped working, but TEPCO said the fault has not caused any serious problems.

No abnormalities were observed at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear power plant, where decommissioning work is underway, or nuclear plants in other parts of northeastern Japan, all of them offline, according to TEPCO and other power companies.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said a dozen people in total have been reported injured in Fukushima, Miyagi, Chiba and Tokyo.

Three small boats were found overturned off the coast of Miyagi, apparently due to tsunami, the Japan Coastal Guard said, adding they are checking whether there was anyone onboard.

The quake, which also shook the Tokyo area, measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima, Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It was the first time since December 2012 that the agency had issued a tsunami alert due to an aftershock from the 2011 quake.

The focus of the quake was about 25 kilometers under the seabed in the Pacific Ocean off Fukushima, the agency said. The underwater quake resulted from a vertical fault movement, a phenomenon likely to trigger tidal waves, it said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in Buenos Aires before heading home from an international tour that began Thursday, that the government will assess the damage caused by the quake and keep the public informed.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga said there have been no reports yet of significant damage from the quake or tsunami. He said the government "will continue to gather information about damage, work closely with the Self-Defense Forces and dedicate every effort to disaster response."

The Defense Ministry sent SDF fighter aircraft and choppers to quake-hit regions to check for quake damage.

Rail and flight services were disrupted, with some bullet trains temporarily halted and some flights to and from Sendai airport canceled.

A fire occurred at a petroleum complex in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, at around 6:15 a.m. and was put out about 25 minutes later, according to the prefectural police. It was not immediately known if the fire was caused by the quake, but there were no reports of injuries from it.

