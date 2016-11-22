Close

Kyodo News

November 22, 2016 17:55

16:28 22 November 2016

Taiwan's TransAsia Airway announces dissolution of company

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, Kyodo

Taiwan's troubled airliner TransAsia Airway on Tuesday announced that it is dissolving itself due to mounting financial difficulties.

Speaking at a hastily called press conference, the company's chairman Vincent Lin said the regional carrier is losing NT$10 million (about US$90,000) daily or NT$200 million to NT300 million monthly.

"Why dissolve now? The company is not yet bankrupt, it still has more assets than debts. So the company does not want to wait until it's bankrupt," Lin said.

