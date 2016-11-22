Close

November 22, 2016 20:56

17:56 22 November 2016

S. Korea, Japan endorse military intelligence sharing pact

SEOUL, Nov. 22, Kyodo

The governments of South Korea and Japan on Tuesday separately endorsed a pact that allows the sharing of military intelligence in response to the growing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said the pact, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, will be signed at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Seoul. The complete text of the agreement will also be disclosed.

According to South Korean government officials, Defense Minister Han Min Koo and Japanese Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine will ink the deal at the Defense Ministry.

