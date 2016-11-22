NRA says weak steel components not used in Japan nuclear plants

Japan's nuclear regulator said Tuesday that potentially weak steel components manufactured by a Japanese company have not been used in domestic nuclear facilities, after its French counterpart ordered reactors that used the same company's parts to be checked.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority determined at a regular meeting that there is no comparable risk at the domestic nuclear facilities of 11 companies as portions of steel with carbon concentrations in excess of standards had been removed from the components manufactured by Kitakyushu-based Japan Casting & Forging Corp.

The NRA concluded that the removal of portions with higher levels of carbon was insufficient in the components used in the French reactors.