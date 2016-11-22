19:55 22 November 2016
Vietnam formally abandons plans for nuclear power plants
HANOI, Nov. 22, Kyodo
Vietnam's legislature on Tuesday endorsed the government's decision to scrap plans to build the country's first nuclear power plants with Japanese and Russian assistance.
The National Assembly approved by majority vote a resolution to that effect, which was submitted by the government on Nov. 10.
In 2009, the assembly had approved the government's plans to build four nuclear power reactors, two each at two plants in the central province of Ninh Thuan.
