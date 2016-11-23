Dow closes above 19,000 for 1st time

U.S. stocks continued their ascent on Tuesday, with the Dow index finishing above 19,000 for the first time on expectations of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's lavish stimulus.

The 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 67.18 points, or 0.35 percent, to end at 19,023.87. It marked the second straight trading day that the index has closed at an all-time high.

The broader S&P 500 closed up 4.76 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,202.94, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.49 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 5,386.35. Both indexes have also finished at record highs for a second consecutive day.