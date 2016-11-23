07:24 23 November 2016
Dow closes above 19,000 for 1st time
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, Kyodo
U.S. stocks continued their ascent on Tuesday, with the Dow index finishing above 19,000 for the first time on expectations of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's lavish stimulus.
The 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 67.18 points, or 0.35 percent, to end at 19,023.87. It marked the second straight trading day that the index has closed at an all-time high.
The broader S&P 500 closed up 4.76 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,202.94, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.49 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 5,386.35. Both indexes have also finished at record highs for a second consecutive day.
