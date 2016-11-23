U.S. withdrawal from TPP to benefit China: White House

The White House warned Tuesday that if the United States quits a Pacific free trade deal as President-elect Donald Trump promised, it would put the country at a disadvantage and only benefit China.

Abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership would be a "missed opportunity" for Americans, Press Secretary Josh Earnest said in a news briefing in Washington, noting that Beijing is already moving forward on its own trade arrangement that would "disadvantage" U.S. businesses.

"The fact is the U.S. will be consequentially, negatively affected by the refusal of the Congress to ratify the TPP in terms of lost opportunities and lost market share, but also in terms of lower standards being implemented by China," he said.