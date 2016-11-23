Close

Kyodo News

November 23, 2016 16:27

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:24 23 November 2016

Soccer: Kagawa grabs brace, Okazaki scores 1st Champions League goal

DORTMUND, Germany, Nov. 23, Kyodo

Shinji Kagawa struck twice in Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 win at home over Legia Warsaw on Tuesday in the group stage of the European Champions League.

In England, Shinji Okazaki scored his first goal in the Champions League to help Leicester City defeat Club Brugge of Belgium 2-1, wrapping up first place in Group G and securing a place in the tournament last 16 for the reigning Premier League champions.

Kagawa's header made it 1-1 in the 17th minute -- his first goal in five years of Champions League appearances -- and he netted again just a minute later to put Dortmund ahead. He also assisted on Marco Reus' 32nd minute goal to give the home team a 5-2 lead by halftime.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Okazaki scores 1st Champions League goal
  • Kagawa strikes twice
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  2. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  3. 17 Nov 2016Japanese film festival returns to Indonesia
  4. 18 Nov 2016Marcos' remains buried at Philippine Heroes' Cemetery
  5. 18 Nov 2016Japan enacts law to better oversee foreign trainees' work environment

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete