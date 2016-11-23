Soccer: Kagawa grabs brace, Okazaki scores 1st Champions League goal

Shinji Kagawa struck twice in Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 win at home over Legia Warsaw on Tuesday in the group stage of the European Champions League.

In England, Shinji Okazaki scored his first goal in the Champions League to help Leicester City defeat Club Brugge of Belgium 2-1, wrapping up first place in Group G and securing a place in the tournament last 16 for the reigning Premier League champions.

Kagawa's header made it 1-1 in the 17th minute -- his first goal in five years of Champions League appearances -- and he netted again just a minute later to put Dortmund ahead. He also assisted on Marco Reus' 32nd minute goal to give the home team a 5-2 lead by halftime.