Video Advisory (Nov. 23) Space technology meeting in N. Korea

The following is the latest available news video.

Space technology meeting in N. Korea

-- Scientists and technical experts held a meeting in Pyongyang on Nov. 22, 2016, to discuss space technology such as artificial satellites and transport rockets. The gathering is believed to be part of North Korea's efforts to show the international community its peaceful use of space technology.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15450/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo