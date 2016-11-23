Ex-Khmer Rouge top leaders' life sentences upheld

Two top Khmer Rouge leaders blamed for the deaths of at least 1.7 million Cambodians in the late 1970s had their life sentences upheld Wednesday.

The convictions were announced by a U.N.-backed tribunal 37 years after the Khmer Rouge regime was toppled.

Khieu Samphan, 85, former head of state, and Nuon Chea, 90, known as "Brother No. 2" in the Khmer Rouge regime, were charged in 2010 with a series of crimes committed from 1975 through 1979.