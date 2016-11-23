Close

November 23, 2016

15:43 23 November 2016

Fire breaks out at Tokyo fish market, no one injured

TOKYO, Nov. 23, Kyodo

A fire broke out at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market early Wednesday, police said. The market was closed for a public holiday and no one was injured.

The Tokyo fire department received a call around 3:50 a.m. reporting smoke coming from a facility housing parking lots and an auction hall. The fire burnt around 640 square meters of the ground floor where auctions are held, the police said.

The market was due to be relocated to a nearby area, but the plan was postponed when Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike decided to delay the new market's opening due partly to concerns about soil contamination.

