15:52 23 November 2016
S. Korea, Japan sign pact on military intelligence sharing
SEOUL, Nov. 23, Kyodo
South Korea and Japan signed a pact on Wednesday that allows the sharing of military intelligence in response to the growing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo and Japanese Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine inked the deal, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, at South Korea's Defense Ministry.
It will go into effect immediately as it does not require parliamentary ratification.
