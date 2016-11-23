Close

Kyodo News

November 23, 2016 19:28

17:04 23 November 2016

S. Korea, Japan sign pact on military intelligence sharing

SEOUL, Nov. 23, Kyodo

South Korea and Japan signed a pact on Wednesday that allows the sharing of military intelligence in response to the growing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo and Japanese Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine inked the deal, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, at South Korea's Defense Ministry.

Later Wednesday, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the pact went into effect immediately after each country notified the other through a diplomatic channel that they had completed domestic procedures.

