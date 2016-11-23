Sumo: 3 tied for lead after Kakuryu slips up in Fukuoka

Yokozuna Kakuryu crashed to his first defeat on Wednesday, the 11th day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

A day after handing grand champion Hakuho his second defeat, ozeki Kisenosato turned the affair at Fukuoka Kokusai Center on its ear with his 31st career win over Kakuryu. The yokozuna looked hesitant on his charge, while Kisenosato absorbed the blow and took stock of the situation.

For an instant, Kakuryu appeared set for his 11th win. With a left-handed underarm hold on the ozeki's belt, the yokozuna attempted a throw. But it was poorly executed. Kakuryu's grip slipped and Kisenosato quickly finished the yokozuna off with an armlock throw.

Kakuryu is now tied for the lead at 10-1 with fellow Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji and makuuchi-division debutant Ishiura. Kisenosato and yokozuna Hakuho are both one win further back at 9-2.

Harumafuji handed ozeki Kotoshogiku a painful eighth loss. Harumafuji seized the initiative on the tachiai and never lost his grip. The ozeki squirmed in vain to make his escape, but was finished off with a slick underarm throw.

The loss means Kotoshogiku will fight as a "kadoban ozeki" in January, when eight or more losses will mean demotion to the rank of sekiwake.

Sekiwake Takayasu (4-7) brought the energy needed to make yokozuna Hakuho work hard for a win, but lacked the finesse needed to hang in against the Mongolian master. Hakuho kept his poise and sent Takayasu to defeat with a hatakikomi slap-down win.

In the day's only all-ozeki clash, Goeido recorded his eighth win, while denying Terunofuji the eighth victory he needs to remain at his current rank for January's grand tournament.

Terunofuji looked for an opening, but Goeido, who entered the tournament aiming for yokozuna promotion, offered none and finished with a simple frontal forceout. It was Goeido's 10th win in 13 career bouts with the Mongolian.

After one false start, Ishiura's sensational makuuchi debut continued with a quick win over former sekiwake Myogiryu (6-5). Wrestling now at No. 9 maegashira, the 30-year-old Myogiryu charged straight forward, seeking a conventional hold, but was spun around with his back to the straw when Ishiura slammed into his right side.

Myogiryu flailed and gyrated trying to recover his balance and come to grips with his opponent, but Ishiura was all over him. The powerful 26-year-old tackled Myogiryu and flung him from the ring.

