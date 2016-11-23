Close

November 23, 2016 19:28

18:37 23 November 2016

Ex-Khmer Rouge top leaders' life sentences finalized

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 23, Kyodo

Two top Khmer Rouge leaders blamed for the deaths of at least 1.7 million Cambodians in the late 1970s had their life sentences upheld Wednesday, representing a finalization of convictions they were handed in 2014.

The sentences were announced by the Supreme Court Chamber of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, a U.N.-backed tribunal, 37 years after the Khmer Rouge regime was toppled.

Khieu Samphan, 85, former head of state, and Nuon Chea, 90, known as "Brother No. 2" in the Khmer Rouge regime, were charged in 2010 with a series of crimes committed from 1975 through 1979.

  Ex-Khmer Rouge top leaders' life sentences upheld
