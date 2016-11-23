Soccer: Kanazaki header sends Kashima into final vs Urawa

Mu Kanazaki's second-half goal was all Kashima needed as the Antlers reached the J-League championship playoff final with a 1-0 victory at Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday.

Kashima, seven-time league champions, had to win the one-off semifinal in order to advance as Kawasaki had won more points (72 to 59) in the overall standings, and they did exactly that with their trademark guile and savvy on the big stage.

The Antlers will face Urawa Reds in the home-and-away final on Nov. 29 and Dec. 3. Urawa, who last won the league 10 years ago and collapsed in last year's semifinal against Gamba Osaka, have an automatic place in the final as the team with the most points in the season-long table.

"I'm glad we found a way to win," Kanazaki said. "We have an opportunity to play at home now and we have to make that count for the away leg. We have a few days to come up with a plan for Urawa."

While Kawasaki are still alive in the Emperor's Cup, it was another day of heartbreak for one of the league's best supported clubs, who still have not won a trophy since joining the J-League 20 years ago.

Wednesday's game turned out to be the final league appearance in a Frontale shirt for forward Yoshito Okubo as well as manager Yahiro Kazama, who are moving to FC Tokyo and Nagoya Grampus, respectively.

Okubo tipped his hat to the Antlers, saying they had their fingers on the pulse of the game.

"Kashima were fantastic," the two-time World Cup striker said. "They have the experience and they know what to do in these situations. They scored the first goal and packed the middle because they knew we have a problem penetrating."

"It's a shame. It would've been nice to win the league after four seasons with this team. I appreciate all that the manager has done for me, and wanted to win the championship for him, too."

In front of a sellout crowd of 24,209 at Todoroki Stadium, Kawasaki took a hit midway through the first half when in the 21st minute forward Tatsuya Hasegawa pulled up while chasing down a long ball over the top.

Hasegawa's injury paved the way for Kengo Nakamura's early entry into the game, but Frontale could not produce the first goal even with their skipper pulling the strings in his usual sublime fashion.

It was Kashima who went ahead after 50 minutes through Kanazaki, capitalizing on the slightest of lapses by the Kawasaki defense. Shuto Yamamoto flung in a cross after a throw-in from the left touchline and Kanazaki did well to control his body, beating goalkeeper Jung Sung Ryong with a glancing header by the near post.

Dominating the ball the rest of the way, Kawasaki went close several times but not close enough as the Antlers held on for the win that left Frontale supporters wondering when their time would come.

Kashima coach Masatada Ishii said the most important thing was to win and it didn't matter how they looked doing it.

"The game was close and unfolded the way I thought it would," said Ishii, whose side drew away and lost at home to Frontale this season. "It's just a relief we made it to the final."

"Whatever the performance, we had to win today to go through and I'm proud of the players for the way fought throughout the 90 minutes -- and then some."

