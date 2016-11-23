China opposes Japan-S. Korea military intelligence-sharing pact

China criticized Japan and South Korea for signing a military intelligence-sharing pact on Wednesday, saying that it will only lead to more tensions with North Korea.

While accusing Japan and South Korea of having "a Cold War mentality," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the signing of the agreement will "aggravate antagonism and confrontation on the Korean Peninsula."

In response to a question from China's state-run broadcaster CCTV at a press briefing, he said the deal will bring about "new insecure and unstable factors in Northeast Asia, and is not in line with the trend of the times featuring peace and development."