Kyodo News

November 23, 2016 22:29

20:38 23 November 2016

China makes more than 1 million patent applications in 2015

GENEVA, Nov. 23, Kyodo

The number of patent applications lodged with China's patent office reached 1.1 million in 2015, the first time its filings topped the million mark in a single year, the World Intellectual Property Organization said in a report released Wednesday.

With a total of 1,101,864 filings, the number of patent applications received by the Chinese office was almost equal to those in the United States, Japan and South Korea combined, according to the report, the World Intellectual Property Indicators.

China outpaced the United States as the leader in patent filings for the first time in 2011, a year after having seized the second rank from Japan. China's 2015 total was the first time any country broke the million mark.

