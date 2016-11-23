S. Korea court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborers

A South Korean court on Wednesday ordered a Japanese company to compensate a group of Korean women forced to work at the machinery maker in Japan during World War II.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. must pay five victims 100 million won (nearly $85,000) each for being forced to perform hard labor at the firm's munitions factory in the central Japan city of Toyama.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit with the court in April last year. They were brought to Japan from the Korean Peninsula, then under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945, under false pretenses and forced to work there without sufficient food.