Close

Kyodo News

November 23, 2016 22:29

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:50 23 November 2016

S. Korea court orders Japanese firm to compensate forced laborers

SEOUL, Nov. 23, Kyodo

A South Korean court on Wednesday ordered a Japanese company to compensate a group of Korean women forced to work at the machinery maker in Japan during World War II.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. must pay five victims 100 million won (nearly $85,000) each for being forced to perform hard labor at the firm's munitions factory in the central Japan city of Toyama.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit with the court in April last year. They were brought to Japan from the Korean Peninsula, then under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945, under false pretenses and forced to work there without sufficient food.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  2. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  3. 17 Nov 2016Japanese film festival returns to Indonesia
  4. 18 Nov 2016Marcos' remains buried at Philippine Heroes' Cemetery
  5. 18 Nov 2016Japan enacts law to better oversee foreign trainees' work environment

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete