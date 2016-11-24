06:50 24 November 2016
Trump picks S. Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, Kyodo
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he has selected South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the next ambassador to the United Nations.
"Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country," Trump said in a statement.
"She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage," he added.
