Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 13:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:03 24 November 2016

Olympics: Proposal to move rowing/canoe to Miyagi venue to be shelved

TOKYO, Nov. 24, Kyodo

A proposal to move the rowing/canoe sprint events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan is likely to be shelved, sources close to those reviewing some venues for the games said Thursday.

Although the alternative to the original plan to build a new venue in Tokyo Bay was proposed by a panel of the Tokyo metropolitan government as a cost-cutting measure, related sports organizations have expressed concern that a separate athletes village would have to be set up outside of Tokyo.

Some have also pointed out that canceling the plan to build the Sea Forest Waterway on the fringes of Tokyo Bay would result in incurring indemnity payments.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Proposal to move rowing/canoe to Miyagi venue to be shelved
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  2. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  3. 18 Nov 2016Marcos' remains buried at Philippine Heroes' Cemetery
  4. 18 Nov 2016Japan enacts law to better oversee foreign trainees' work environment
  5. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete