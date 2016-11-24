S. Korea's opposition to seek vote on Park impeachment in early Dec.

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party of Korea said Thursday it will seek to have parliament vote in early December on a motion to impeach President Park Geun Hye over her involvement in an influence-peddling scandal.

"We will seek to vote on the impeachment motion as early as Dec. 2, and no later than Dec. 9," Rep. Woo Sang Ho, the party's whip, said during a meeting of senior party officials, according to a statement posted on the party's web site.

Woo said he wanted to make the timetable on the presidential impeachment motion as the public is increasingly interested in when and how the impeachment procedure would begin.