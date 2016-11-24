Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 16:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:18 24 November 2016

Japanese Red Army member gets 12 year sentence over '86 Jakarta attack

TOKYO, Nov. 24, Kyodo

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced a Japanese Red Army member accused of attempted murder and other charges to 12 years in prison over a 1986 mortar attack on the Japanese Embassy in Jakarta.

Tsutomu Shirosaki, 68, was one of six inmates who were released from a Japanese prison in 1977 in exchange for hostages from a Japan Airlines plane hijacked by the radical group.

During the trial, prosecutors insisted that fingerprints collected from the hotel room from which the rounds were fired matched with those of Shirosaki, but the defense lawyers argued that Shirosaki was in Lebanon at the time of the attack and the investigative authorities may have tampered with evidence to incriminate him.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japanese Red Army member gets 12 year sentence over '86 Jakarta attack
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  2. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  3. 18 Nov 2016Marcos' remains buried at Philippine Heroes' Cemetery
  4. 18 Nov 2016Japan enacts law to better oversee foreign trainees' work environment
  5. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete