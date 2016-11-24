Japanese Red Army member gets 12 year sentence over '86 Jakarta attack

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced a Japanese Red Army member accused of attempted murder and other charges to 12 years in prison over a 1986 mortar attack on the Japanese Embassy in Jakarta.

Tsutomu Shirosaki, 68, was one of six inmates who were released from a Japanese prison in 1977 in exchange for hostages from a Japan Airlines plane hijacked by the radical group.

During the trial, prosecutors insisted that fingerprints collected from the hotel room from which the rounds were fired matched with those of Shirosaki, but the defense lawyers argued that Shirosaki was in Lebanon at the time of the attack and the investigative authorities may have tampered with evidence to incriminate him.