LDP agrees on 1.5 mil. yen income cap for spousal tax deduction

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party basically agreed Thursday to raise the income threshold for the spousal tax deduction system to 1.5 million yen ($13,300) from 1.03 million yen to encourage greater workforce participation by women.

The current threshold on annual earnings of spouses has been criticized for discouraging women from working long hours.

In order to avoid a decline in tax revenue, householders with annual income exceeding 11.2 million yen will not qualify for the tax deduction under the proposal by the LDP's tax commission, LDP lawmakers said.