Rugby: Japan name unchanged starting XV for Fiji test

Japan will take an unchanged starting XV into the final test of their European tour, head coach Jamie Joseph announced Thursday.

The Brave Blossoms take on Fiji at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes, France, on Saturday with the winner set to finish the year in the top 10 of the world rankings.

The Flying Fijians are currently 10th with 75.49 points with Japan one place behind on 75.20.

Joseph's team lost 33-30 to Wales last week in Cardiff. But considering the number of Brave Blossoms new to test match rugby, and the limited time Joseph has had with the team, most observers said the Brave Blossoms finished the day the moral victors.

And the players have been rewarded with Joseph making just three changes to his match-day squad of 23.

Satoshi Nakatani -- who starts his fourth test in a row, despite making his test debut three weeks ago at the ripe old age of 35 -- lines up with veteran Kensuke Hatakeyama and co-captain Shota Horie in the front row.

Samuela Anise and Kyosuke Kajikawa pair up in the engine room with Malgene Ilaua, Shunsuke Nunomaki and Amanaki Lelei Mafi in the back row.

In the backs, Fumiaki Tanaka and Yu Tamura will look to provide plenty of ball for centers Harumichi Tatekawa and Timothy Lafaele and the dangerous back three of Akihito Yamada, Kenki Fukuoka and Kotaro Matsushima.

With the Fijians likely to pose more of a threat in open play than the tight, Joseph has gone for a 5-3 split on the bench

Takeshi Hino, Kanta Higashionna and Heiichiro Ito provide the front-row cover, with Kotaro Yatabe and Shuhei Matsuhashi the two other reserve forwards.

Keisuke Uchida, Amanaki Lotoahea and Karne Hesketh are the reserve backs.

The two sides have met 16 times with Japan winning just three.

Saturday's game is not the first time they have met in France, the two teams producing a thriller in Toulouse at Rugby World Cup 2007 when Fiji prevailed 35-31.

==Kyodo