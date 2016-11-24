Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 19:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:36 24 November 2016

Rugby: Japan name unchanged starting XV for Fiji test

TOKYO, Nov. 24, Kyodo

Japan will take an unchanged starting XV into the final test of their European tour, head coach Jamie Joseph announced Thursday.

The Brave Blossoms take on Fiji at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes, France, on Saturday with the winner set to finish the year in the top 10 of the world rankings.

The Flying Fijians are currently 10th with 75.49 points with Japan one place behind on 75.20.

Joseph's team lost 33-30 to Wales last week in Cardiff. But considering the number of Brave Blossoms new to test match rugby, and the limited time Joseph has had with the team, most observers said the Brave Blossoms finished the day the moral victors.

And the players have been rewarded with Joseph making just three changes to his match-day squad of 23.

Satoshi Nakatani -- who starts his fourth test in a row, despite making his test debut three weeks ago at the ripe old age of 35 -- lines up with veteran Kensuke Hatakeyama and co-captain Shota Horie in the front row.

Samuela Anise and Kyosuke Kajikawa pair up in the engine room with Malgene Ilaua, Shunsuke Nunomaki and Amanaki Lelei Mafi in the back row.

In the backs, Fumiaki Tanaka and Yu Tamura will look to provide plenty of ball for centers Harumichi Tatekawa and Timothy Lafaele and the dangerous back three of Akihito Yamada, Kenki Fukuoka and Kotaro Matsushima.

With the Fijians likely to pose more of a threat in open play than the tight, Joseph has gone for a 5-3 split on the bench

Takeshi Hino, Kanta Higashionna and Heiichiro Ito provide the front-row cover, with Kotaro Yatabe and Shuhei Matsuhashi the two other reserve forwards.

Keisuke Uchida, Amanaki Lotoahea and Karne Hesketh are the reserve backs.

The two sides have met 16 times with Japan winning just three.

Saturday's game is not the first time they have met in France, the two teams producing a thriller in Toulouse at Rugby World Cup 2007 when Fiji prevailed 35-31.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  2. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  3. 18 Nov 2016Marcos' remains buried at Philippine Heroes' Cemetery
  4. 18 Nov 2016Japan enacts law to better oversee foreign trainees' work environment
  5. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete