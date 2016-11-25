Japan's Oct. consumer prices fall 0.4% on year

Japan's consumer prices fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier in October due largely to lower energy prices, down for the eighth straight month, but the pace of decline was slower than in September, the government said Friday.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, stood at 99.8 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The year-on-year change in the index showed signs of moving out from negative territory, analysts said, boding well for the Bank of Japan's efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal through aggressive monetary easing.