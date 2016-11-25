Close

November 25, 2016

11:44 25 November 2016

FEATURE: Antiques-style potbelly stoves find niche market in Japan

HAKODATE, Japan, Nov. 25, Kyodo

A woodwork artisan in the Japanese city of Hakodate has unearthed a niche in the stove market, reviving interest in old-fashioned cast-iron potbelly heaters.

Ryuichi Uenoyama, 51, admits being taken aback by the flurry of orders he has received for the stoves, which were first developed in the late 19th century, despite the high prices.

"It was totally unexpected," he said.

  • Antiques-style potbelly stoves find niche market in Japan
