FEATURE: Antiques-style potbelly stoves find niche market in Japan

A woodwork artisan in the Japanese city of Hakodate has unearthed a niche in the stove market, reviving interest in old-fashioned cast-iron potbelly heaters.

Ryuichi Uenoyama, 51, admits being taken aback by the flurry of orders he has received for the stoves, which were first developed in the late 19th century, despite the high prices.

"It was totally unexpected," he said.