11:50 25 November 2016
Soccer: Yoshida frustrated after Southampton loss in Europa League
PRAGUE, Nov. 25, Kyodo
Southampton defender Maya Yoshida was left frustrated after the Saints failed to turn their possession into points in a 1-0 defeat away to Sparta Prague in their Europa League Group K clash on Thursday.
Southampton enjoyed 71% of possession at Generali Arena but had nothing to show for it, Costa Nhamoinesu winning it for Sparta with the only goal of the game in the 11th minute.
"The only time we got turned over was the scene where we conceded," said Yoshida.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.