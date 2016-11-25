Soccer: Yoshida frustrated after Southampton loss in Europa League

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida was left frustrated after the Saints failed to turn their possession into points in a 1-0 defeat away to Sparta Prague in their Europa League Group K clash on Thursday.

Southampton enjoyed 71% of possession at Generali Arena but had nothing to show for it, Costa Nhamoinesu winning it for Sparta with the only goal of the game in the 11th minute.

"The only time we got turned over was the scene where we conceded," said Yoshida.