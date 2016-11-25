Close

Kyodo News

November 25, 2016 13:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:50 25 November 2016

Soccer: Yoshida frustrated after Southampton loss in Europa League

PRAGUE, Nov. 25, Kyodo

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida was left frustrated after the Saints failed to turn their possession into points in a 1-0 defeat away to Sparta Prague in their Europa League Group K clash on Thursday.

Southampton enjoyed 71% of possession at Generali Arena but had nothing to show for it, Costa Nhamoinesu winning it for Sparta with the only goal of the game in the 11th minute.

"The only time we got turned over was the scene where we conceded," said Yoshida.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Soccer: Sparta Prague beat Southampton in Europa League group clash
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  2. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years
  3. 19 Nov 2016Vietnamese, Indonesian boats collide in Java Sea, 15 missing
  4. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  5. 19 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete