FEATURE: Aquariums in Tokyo area drawing young couples as dating spots

Aquariums in the greater Tokyo area are offering new attractions and features to expand the scope of visitors beyond the traditional perceived target of families with children, with two aiming to provide a place to date for young couples and another a healing spot for adults near a business district.

Enoshima Aquarium in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, has extended its opening hours to 8 p.m. from 5 p.m. to accommodate a show dubbed Night Wonder Aquarium 2016 for a limited period from mid-July till Dec. 25.

The projection-mapping, sound spectacle at the high-ceilinged large tank opens with the moonlight shimmering on the sea at the entrance and a leisurely swimming big sea turtle showing the way in for visitors.