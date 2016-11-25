Close

12:04 25 November 2016

Colombia gov't, rebels sign revised peace accord

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Nov. 24, Kyodo

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos signed a revised peace agreement Thursday with the country's largest armed rebel group, in a second attempt at ending a half-century-long civil war following the rejection of an earlier accord in a referendum last month.

The latest pact was inked by Santos and Rodrigo Londono, leader of the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, using a pen made from a bullet in a ceremony far simpler than the previous one in September.

This time the accord will be sent directly to Congress for a vote next week without a referendum. It is likely to be passed by a majority, although the party of former President Alvaro Uribe, which opposes the accord, could refuse deliberations.

