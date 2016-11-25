South Korean President Park's approval rating dips further to 4%

The approval rating of South Korean President Park Geun Hye, who is embroiled in an explosive political scandal, has dipped 1 percentage point from last week to a new all-time low of 4 percent, according to a Gallup Korea poll published Friday.

According to the poll, conducted on 1,004 South Koreans from Tuesday to Thursday, Park's disapproval rating rose 3 percentage points to 93 percent.

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and two other opposition parties said Thursday they will seek to have the opposition-controlled parliament vote by as early as Dec. 2 on a motion to impeach Park over her involvement in the influence-peddling scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon Sil.