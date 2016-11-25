Close

Kyodo News

November 25, 2016 13:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:17 25 November 2016

South Korean President Park's approval rating dips further to 4%

SEOUL, Nov. 25, Kyodo

The approval rating of South Korean President Park Geun Hye, who is embroiled in an explosive political scandal, has dipped 1 percentage point from last week to a new all-time low of 4 percent, according to a Gallup Korea poll published Friday.

According to the poll, conducted on 1,004 South Koreans from Tuesday to Thursday, Park's disapproval rating rose 3 percentage points to 93 percent.

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and two other opposition parties said Thursday they will seek to have the opposition-controlled parliament vote by as early as Dec. 2 on a motion to impeach Park over her involvement in the influence-peddling scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  2. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years
  3. 19 Nov 2016Vietnamese, Indonesian boats collide in Java Sea, 15 missing
  4. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  5. 19 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete