Kyodo News

November 25, 2016 13:42

12:22 25 November 2016

Dollar soars to 8-month high in upper 113 yen level

TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo

The U.S. dollar surged to an eight-month high in the upper 113 yen level Friday morning in Tokyo as traders continued to bet on a widening gap in interest rates between the United States and Japan.

At noon, the dollar fetched 113.73-75 yen compared with 113.31-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. U.S. financial markets were closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0562-0562 and 120.12-13 yen against $1.0536-0537 and 119.39-43 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

