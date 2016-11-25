Close

Kyodo News

November 25, 2016 13:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:52 25 November 2016

Care facility failed to share info before knife rampage: panel

YOKOHAMA, Nov. 25, Kyodo

A care home where a former worker killed 19 residents and wounded 27 others in a knife rampage in July failed to properly share information about the attacker or take his threats seriously before the incident, an independent panel said in a report released Friday.

The panel established by the Kanagawa prefectural government said Tsukui Yamayuri En, a facility for people with mental disabilities in Sagamihara, south of Tokyo, acted "extremely inappropriately" in failing to share knowledge that may have affected the lives of its residents.

"If the information had been shared with the prefecture, the damage could have been avoided," the panel said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  2. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years
  3. 19 Nov 2016Vietnamese, Indonesian boats collide in Java Sea, 15 missing
  4. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  5. 19 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete