Care facility failed to share info before knife rampage: panel

A care home where a former worker killed 19 residents and wounded 27 others in a knife rampage in July failed to properly share information about the attacker or take his threats seriously before the incident, an independent panel said in a report released Friday.

The panel established by the Kanagawa prefectural government said Tsukui Yamayuri En, a facility for people with mental disabilities in Sagamihara, south of Tokyo, acted "extremely inappropriately" in failing to share knowledge that may have affected the lives of its residents.

"If the information had been shared with the prefecture, the damage could have been avoided," the panel said.