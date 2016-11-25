13:12 25 November 2016
Athletics: Rio Olympic relay silver medalist Cambridge set to turn pro
TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo
Sprinter Asuka Cambridge, a member of the Japanese team that won the men's 4x100-meter relay silver medal at this year's Rio Olympics, is set to turn professional, a source said Friday.
The 23-year-old Cambridge is planning to leave his team Dome next month and is also considering moving his training base overseas, according to the source.
Born to a Jamaican father and a Japanese mother, Cambridge, who joined Dome in April, set a personal best time of 10.10 seconds in the 100 meters in May.
