November 25, 2016 16:43

14:09 25 November 2016

LDP agrees on unifying tax rates on beer, similar alcoholic drinks

TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party agreed in principle Friday to unify the tax rates on beer and beer-like drinks under fiscal 2017 tax reforms, with an eye to adopting a uniform tax rate in October 2026, LDP lawmakers said.

Under the plan by the LDP's tax commission, the tax rate on beer will be reduced while rates will be raised on "happoshu" low-malt beer and "third-category beer" made from malt alternatives or through a mixture of spirits. Their tax rates will incrementally change to a uniform 55 yen.

Currently, taxes on beer and beer-like drinks vary based on malt content. The tax rate on beer is 77 yen per 350 milliliter can, 47 yen on the happoshu low-malt beer and 28 yen on the third-category beer.

