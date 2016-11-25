SDF recruitment flyer calls Defense Minister Inada "not dependable"

A local public relations branch office for Japan's Self-Defense Forces has recalled recruitment flyers that said Defense Minister Tomomi Inada is "not dependable enough," while highlighting her gender, an SDF provincial office said Friday.

The A4-size advertisement, made by a male SDF member who works at the office in Odate, Akita Prefecture, said, "Defense Minister Inada is not dependable enough, but we want a dependable person like you to challenge yourself (to a career in the SDF)!" Just after the minister's name, the word "woman" was inserted in parenthesis.

The SDF member, whose rank and age have not been disclosed, printed 130 of the flyers in late October. The flyers were placed at nine locations in Odate, according to the SDF's Akita Provincial Cooperation Office.