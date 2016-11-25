Soccer: Yoshida frustrated after Southampton loss in Europa League

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida was left frustrated after the Saints failed to turn their possession into points in a 1-0 defeat away to Sparta Prague in their Europa League Group K clash on Thursday.

Southampton enjoyed 71% of possession at Generali Arena but had nothing to show for it, Costa Nhamoinesu winning it for Sparta with the only goal of the game in the 11th minute.

"The only time we got turned over was the scene where we conceded," said Yoshida.

"We kept on moving the ball around but were unable to make a breakthrough. It was a frustrating match."

The result leaves Southampton needing a win, or 0-0 draw, against Hapoel Be'er Sheva in their final group game at St Mary's on Dec. 8 to assure themselves of second place behind Sparta and qualification.

The Saints and Hapoel, who came from behind to win 3-2 and eliminate Yuto Nagatomo's Inter Milan, are tied on seven points. Head-to-head is used to decide which side advances when teams are on the same number of points.

Southampton earned a 0-0 draw away to Hapoel in Israel in September so goal difference will be used if there is a repeat of that result. Southampton have a superior goal difference so would go through with a goalless draw.

But if Hapoel get a score draw they will advance owing to the fact that they managed to score away from home against their opponents.

"When we played them (Hapoel) away, they were a pretty strong team. We just have to win (our final game)," Yoshida said.

Yoshida has only played twice in the Premier League this season but has appeared in all five of Southampton's EL matches so far.

"That is a huge deal," said Yoshida. "It is easier for me to condition myself and create rhythm, and more than anything I am enjoying it."

Yoshida, who played in League Cup wins against Crystal Palace and Sunderland, is also aware that failure to advance past the EL group phase will result in less game time.

"For me (staying in the EL) it is a matter of life and death. For myself and the team we have to win (the last game) to stay alive."

Ben Sahar scored an injury-time winner as Hapoel came from two goals down to beat 10-man Inter.

Lucio Maranhao's goal put Hapoel back in the game before Anthony Nwakaeme leveled from the penalty spot after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was sent off. Nagatomo put in a full shift for Inter.

