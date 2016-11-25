Video Advisory (Nov. 25) Tennis player Osaka signs deal with cup noodle maker Nissin

The following is the latest available news video.

Tennis player Osaka signs deal with cup noodle maker Nissin

-- Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, the 2016 WTA Newcomer of the Year, attends a press conference in Tokyo on Nov. 25, 2016, after signing a sponsorship deal with instant noodle maker Nissin Food Products Co., which also sponsors Kei Nishikori.

==Kyodo