15:57 25 November 2016
Video Advisory (Nov. 25) Tennis player Osaka signs deal with cup noodle maker Nissin
TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Tennis player Osaka signs deal with cup noodle maker Nissin
-- Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, the 2016 WTA Newcomer of the Year, attends a press conference in Tokyo on Nov. 25, 2016, after signing a sponsorship deal with instant noodle maker Nissin Food Products Co., which also sponsors Kei Nishikori.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15460/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
==Kyodo