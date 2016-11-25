Close

Kyodo News

November 25, 2016 19:44

18:04 25 November 2016

Japanese gov't upgrades assessment on overseas economies

TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo

The Japanese government on Friday upgraded its assessment of overseas economies for the first time since February 2014, reflecting a recovery in the U.S. economy where business investment has picked up.

In its November report, the Cabinet Office said overseas economies are "recovering moderately as a whole though weakness can be seen in some areas."

It was a slight upward revision from the previous month's assessment that overseas economies were "recovering moderately as a whole though weakness can be seen."

