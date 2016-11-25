18:04 25 November 2016
Japanese gov't upgrades assessment on overseas economies
TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo
The Japanese government on Friday upgraded its assessment of overseas economies for the first time since February 2014, reflecting a recovery in the U.S. economy where business investment has picked up.
In its November report, the Cabinet Office said overseas economies are "recovering moderately as a whole though weakness can be seen in some areas."
It was a slight upward revision from the previous month's assessment that overseas economies were "recovering moderately as a whole though weakness can be seen."
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.