November 25, 2016 19:44

18:06 25 November 2016

Nobel laureate Alexievich warns against reliance on technologies

TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo

Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich called Friday for people to rethink their way of living, saying the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear accidents were a reminder of the danger of relying heavily on technological advancement.

"I thought the Chernobyl nuclear disaster was a new form of war. We need a new philosophy on how we can coexist with nature," Alexievich, 68, said in a lecture session at the University of Tokyo.

She is making her first trip to Japan since winning the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature.

  Nobel Prize-winning writer Alexievich gives lecture in Tokyo
