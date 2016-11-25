18:06 25 November 2016
Nobel laureate Alexievich warns against reliance on technologies
TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo
Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich called Friday for people to rethink their way of living, saying the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear accidents were a reminder of the danger of relying heavily on technological advancement.
"I thought the Chernobyl nuclear disaster was a new form of war. We need a new philosophy on how we can coexist with nature," Alexievich, 68, said in a lecture session at the University of Tokyo.
She is making her first trip to Japan since winning the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature.
