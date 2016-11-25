N. Korea blasts Japan-S. Korea military intelligence-sharing pact

North Korea on Friday denounced a recent agreement between Japan and South Korea that will allow the sharing of military intelligence, calling it a "hostile act."

A Foreign Ministry spokesman released a statement threatening that the signing of the pact on Wednesday will prompt North Korea to redouble its efforts to strengthen military power centered on nuclear weapons.

The statement, carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, warned that the accord will lead to further destabilization on the Korean Peninsula and in its surrounding areas.