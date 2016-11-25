Figure skating: Miyahara's title defense hopes in peril at NHK Trophy

Defending champion Satoko Miyahara crashed on her triple-triple combination attempt and was visibly upset after having to settle for third place after the women's short program at the NHK Trophy on Friday.

On the opening day of the figure skating Grand Prix event, Miyahara collected 64.20 points for her performance to Musetta's Waltz by Giacomo Puccini, skating gracefully at Makomanai Ice Arena until she landed on both hands after a triple lutz and later underrotated on a triple toeloop.

Two Russian skaters, considered medal favorites, had strong showings to complete a 1-2 finish as Anna Pogorilaya and Maria Sotskova earned 71.56 and 69.96 points, respectively, to get a head start going into Saturday's free program.