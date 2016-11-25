Close

November 25, 2016 22:45

20:31 25 November 2016

Diet set to pass pension reform bill during current session

TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo

A bill aimed at softening the impact of Japan's shrinking and graying population on the country's pension system is expected to clear the Diet before the end of the current session after it was passed by a committee Friday.

The ruling parties have described the bill as essential to keeping the system sustainable for future generations, while the opposition claims it will bring suffering to those already struggling to get by on pensions.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito is expected to decide Monday to extend the current extraordinary session, set to end Wednesday, to allow time to get the bill passed.

