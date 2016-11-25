Japan protests Russia's missile deployment on disputed isles

Japan has protested Russia's deployment of state-of-the-art antiship missile systems on Russian-held islands off northern Japan that are at the center of a long-running territorial row, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

The deployment came ahead of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan on Dec. 15 to 16, during which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes to make progress on the territorial dispute.

"Through diplomatic channels, (Japan) conveyed to (Russia) that (the deployment) is regrettable and is incompatible with our country's stance," Abe said during a House of Councillors plenary session.