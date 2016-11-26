Train crash kills 44 in Iran

A collision between two trains in northern Iran killed 44 people and injured about 100 on Friday, an official in charge of emergency medical service said.

Pir Hossein Kolivand said the rescue work is over for the accident that occurred at around 7:40 a.m. at Haft-Khan station, about 250 kilometers east of Tehran, according to local media.

Earlier Friday, Morteza Salimi, chief of Iran's Red Crescent, told Kyodo News that the accident resulted in four train cars derailing and two catching fire.