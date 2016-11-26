06:37 26 November 2016
Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
FUKUOKA, Nov. 26, Kyodo
A slightly sunken road was found early Saturday in downtown Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, at an intersection where a huge sinkhole opened up recently, police said.
The police closed part of the road near JR Hakata Station at 1:45 a.m., but lifted the ban at around 5:30 a.m. after it was deemed safe for traffic. No injuries have been reported.
An official of the Fukuoka city government said the road has sunk by up to 7 centimeters over an extended distance. No power outages or gas leaks have been detected in nearby districts, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co. and Saibu Gas Co., respectively.
